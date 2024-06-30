LONDON
London

    • Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.

    Police say a male entered the store and placed a large amount of cosmetics into a bag and walked past all points of purchase.

    Police were unable to locate the male at the time.

    The male was described as wearing a black and white shirt, grey pants, and a red hat.

    If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact St. Thomas police.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News