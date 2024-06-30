Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Police say a male entered the store and placed a large amount of cosmetics into a bag and walked past all points of purchase.
Police were unable to locate the male at the time.
The male was described as wearing a black and white shirt, grey pants, and a red hat.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact St. Thomas police.
