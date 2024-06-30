Owen Sound police make arrest after alleged downtown knife attack

A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. June 22 in the 300-block of 8th Street East.

Police said they were called to the scene about two hours after the stabbing happened, and found the victim with multiple lacerations on his body.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released a short time later.

The investigation revealed the suspect to be a 36-year-old man from Owen Sound. He was arrested on June 25 has remained in custody since.

He has been charged with several offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with probation.

Police determined that the victim and the accused are known to one another, and the incident is related to a previous dispute.