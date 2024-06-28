LONDON
London

    Sentencing delayed for London man who crashed stolen pick-up truck, killing one

    The SIU is investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed with another vehicle in London on April 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The SIU is investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed with another vehicle in London on April 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    The sentencing hearing for a London man found guilty of crashing a stolen pick-up truck and killing a woman has been delayed.

    Earlier this year 39-year-old Shawn Tinning plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash.

    In April 2023, 62-year-old Colleen Slota was on her way home from work when she was struck and killed by a stolen pick-up near Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South.

    The court has heard that Tinning had been evading police at the time of the collision, and now, the crown is asking that he serve six years in prison.

    Sentencing is set for July 26.

