Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County

It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.

Bob Tenhove of Greenway Animal Nutrition in Clinton launched a company food drive for the month of June. Then he learned that summer is the slowest time for food donations to the Huron County Food Distribution Centre, which collects and delivers food to 10 Huron County food banks and others in Perth County as well.

Tenhove challenged his neighbouring businesses, Farm Credit Canada and Groves TV and Appliance, to try and out collect them. Friday, the three businesses held a "weigh-off" to see who won.

Greenway came out on top, but all together, over 700 pounds of food was collected.

"So, this month, we decided to have a corporate challenge and we competed with our neighbouring businesses and raised food for the food bank. With the food bank being low at this time of year, we thought that was good opportunity for June," said Tenhove.

Greenway hopes to involve more businesses either later this year or next, and try and collect even more food for Huron County's food banks.

"We'll probably do this again at some point in time. Hopefully we have more corporations coming against us and see if they can beat our numbers for next year," he said.