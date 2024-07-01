Death investigation launched in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have launched a death investigation after a dead body was discovered outside of an apartment building on fire.
On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., police received multiple reports of a fire at an apartment in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue East. In addition to the fire, a deceased 58-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk directly in front of the building.
The Owen Sound Fire Service and Grey County EMS attended the scene and the fire was contained to a single apartment.
Police say the circumstances of the death, including the apartment fire, are currently under investigation by the Office of the Coroner, The Ontario Fire Marshall and the Criminal Investigations Branch of the Owen Sound Police Service.
Police are requesting that witnesses and anyone with relevant video surveillance footage or who have information related to this matter, contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234.
A crowd of around 100,000 people were treated to a surprise appearance from a B.C. star during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.