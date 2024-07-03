LONDON
London

    • 'Active investigation' in St. Thomas

    St. Thomas police are investigating a death in the area of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street. July 3, 2024. (Source: Google) St. Thomas police are investigating a death in the area of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street. July 3, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death.

    Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street.

    According to police there will be road closures from Talbot and Hiawatha to Scott and Hiawatha as well as Curtis and Mary to Curtis and Mondamin.

    The public is being asked to avoid the areas while the investigation continues.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

