Toronto suspects arrested following Sarnia break-in, police chase

    Four Toronto residents are facing charges after a break-in at Bluewater Power in Sarnia resulting in a police pursuit.

    According to Sarnia police, officers were called to the building on Confederation Street around 1 a.m. Friday. The suspects took off in a cargo van, almost hitting an officer.

    The van drove through a nearby red light and struck an oncoming vehicle. No one was hurt.

    The suspect vehicle made its way to Highway 402 and it was eventually located in Wyoming by Lambton OPP. The men fled on foot and were tracked down and arrested by the K9 unit.

    The accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

     

