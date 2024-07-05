LONDON
London

Police continue their Lake Huron search following reports of abandoned kayak

A search of Lake Huron underway north of Grand Bend at 4 a.m. on July 4, 2024 after OPP received reports of a kayak adrift. (Source: Marty Testasecca) A search of Lake Huron underway north of Grand Bend at 4 a.m. on July 4, 2024 after OPP received reports of a kayak adrift. (Source: Marty Testasecca)
OPP report that they are still on the search for the owner of a kayak spotted adrift in the waters of Lake Huron on Wednesday evening.

The kayak was later located by the Canadian Coast Guard, unoccupied. Police are reportedly investigating the whereabouts of the last individual seen in the kayak.

Witness reports indicate that the search effort has been extensive, with low flying aircraft, flares and several watercraft prevalent throughout the area of Sunview Avenue, Bluewater since then.

The search is continuing. 

