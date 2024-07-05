Police continue their Lake Huron search following reports of abandoned kayak

OPP report that they are still on the search for the owner of a kayak spotted adrift in the waters of Lake Huron on Wednesday evening.

The kayak was later located by the Canadian Coast Guard, unoccupied. Police are reportedly investigating the whereabouts of the last individual seen in the kayak.

Witness reports indicate that the search effort has been extensive, with low flying aircraft, flares and several watercraft prevalent throughout the area of Sunview Avenue, Bluewater since then.

The search is continuing.