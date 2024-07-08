Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged

Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.

Just after noon on June 15, first responders were called to an area of Egremont Drive, west of School Road, for a collision involving an SUV and motorcycle. Two people who were riding the motorcycle died as a result of the collision.

As a result, the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old has been charged with careless driving.