    • Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged

    OPP are investigating a double fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred on Egremont Drive, just west of School Road, on June 15, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) OPP are investigating a double fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred on Egremont Drive, just west of School Road, on June 15, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.

    Just after noon on June 15, first responders were called to an area of Egremont Drive, west of School Road, for a collision involving an SUV and motorcycle. Two people who were riding the motorcycle died as a result of the collision.

    As a result, the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old has been charged with careless driving.

