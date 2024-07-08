Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
Just after noon on June 15, first responders were called to an area of Egremont Drive, west of School Road, for a collision involving an SUV and motorcycle. Two people who were riding the motorcycle died as a result of the collision.
As a result, the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old has been charged with careless driving.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Read the letter Biden sent to House Democrats telling them to support him in the election
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph urges protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment to leave to avoid potential legal action
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Brantford man charged with murder of 40-year-old woman
A Brantford man is charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead on Friday.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with a scratch ticket.
-
Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Construction to begin on $31-million cardiac lab at Windsor Regional Hospital
Construction is set to begin this summer on Windsor Regional Hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab, according to a news release from the province.
Barrie
-
OPP officer pleads guilty to accidental shooting in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Michael Walli pleaded guilty on Monday to accidentally shooting an 18-year-old man after a high-speed chase and risky takedown in Orillia two years ago.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving with spare tire along Highway 400
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in multi-vehicle weekend collision
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
-
Impaired driver with child in the backseat almost crashes into police cruiser
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
Ottawa
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
Hate crimes down across Ottawa amid significant rise for Jewish, Muslim communities
The Ottawa Police Service is reporting a slight decrease in the number of reported hate and bias-motivated incidents, compared to data from this time last year, but saw a significant increase in incidents against the Muslim and Jewish population.
Toronto
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Police look for suspect after alleged unprovoked attack in Toronto
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.
-
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled scene on electric scooter: police
A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
Atlantic
-
Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP
A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.
-
Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession
A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.
-
New Glasgow, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: RCMP
Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
Winnipeg
-
HSC nurses ratify new deal, avoid strike
Nurses working at Manitoba’s largest hospital have avoided a potential labour disruption.
-
Consultations set to begin on location of planned supervised consumption site in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan for the province's first supervised drug consumption site.
-
Intersection on Perimeter Highway could get new turn signal
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
Calgary
-
Alberta Wildfire expecting temperatures to cause intense fire activity
A wildfire burning northeast of Suncor's Firebag oilsands site is growing but not significantly closer to the infrastructure, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Deadly Kootenay, B.C. crash closes highway after fiery wreck
B.C. RCMP are investigating a deadly crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck that killed several residents from Nelson.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
Alberta Wildfire expecting temperatures to cause intense fire activity
A wildfire burning northeast of Suncor's Firebag oilsands site is growing but not significantly closer to the infrastructure, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Thieves dragged man behind truck during attempted boat theft, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly dragged a man behind their truck while trying to steal his boat in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola region.
-
Off-duty member of B.C.'s gang unit hit pedestrian, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after an off-duty member of the province’s anti-gang unit struck a pedestrian, leaving her with serious injuries.