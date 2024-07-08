Local boxing event brings in financial support for MS research and awareness
A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.
"Punch out MS" raised $12,495, and featured a Londoner who is fighting MS herself.
Julia Campbell was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system in early 2023 — to take part in the boxing event, Julia and many others underwent a rigorous 12-week boot camp to hone their skills before showcasing them in the ring.
"Boxing, as a sport, embodies the relentless struggle against a formidable opponent,” said Campbell. “Similarly, Punch out MS symbolizes the fight against the disease, showing the courage and determination required by those battling MS each day."
“Every day I go to work at the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic and see a number of patients,” said Dr. Juan Racosta, neurologist and founder of Punch Out MS. “I think seeing them fighting in their everyday lives has helped me to understand why we need to celebrate the wins and there’s no better way to do that than to punch out MS."
The money raised will support the London Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at LHSC.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Read the letter Biden sent to House Democrats telling them to support him in the election
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Scorching summer heat hits Canada, remnants of hurricane Beryl on the way
Sweltering summer weather blanketed much of the country Monday, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph urges protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment to leave to avoid potential legal action
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Brantford man charged with murder of 40-year-old woman
A Brantford man is charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead on Friday.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with a scratch ticket.
-
Construction to begin on $31-million cardiac lab at Windsor Regional Hospital
Construction is set to begin this summer on Windsor Regional Hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab, according to a news release from the province.
-
Ice rink renovation at Windsor City Hall underway
The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.
Barrie
-
OPP officer pleads guilty to accidental shooting in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Michael Walli pleaded guilty on Monday to accidentally shooting an 18-year-old man after a high-speed chase and risky takedown in Orillia two years ago.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving with spare tire along Highway 400
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in multi-vehicle weekend collision
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
-
Impaired driver with child in the backseat almost crashes into police cruiser
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
Ottawa
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
-
Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rock star idols Nickelback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Toronto
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Police look for suspect after alleged unprovoked attack in Toronto
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.
-
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled scene on electric scooter: police
A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Body found in makeshift shelter in Montreal's Plateau
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal later this week
Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:
Atlantic
-
Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP
A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.
-
Pressure cooker: Heat warnings triggered in eastern and western Canada
Dual, dominant areas of high pressure are contributing to the heat warnings in both eastern and western Canada.
-
New Glasgow, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: RCMP
Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
Winnipeg
-
Calgary company purchases Delta 9's cannabis debt
A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.
-
Study sought for left turn signal at Perimeter Highway intersection
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
-
Winnipeg's Christina Litz named president of women's soccer league
Christina Litz, whose resume includes executive stints with the Canadian Football League, Woodbine Entertainment and Manitoba's True North Sports and Entertainment, has been named president of the Northern Super League.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
-
Suspects sought after electrical cable stolen from central Alberta oilfield site
Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
Alberta Wildfire expecting temperatures to cause intense fire activity
A wildfire burning northeast of Suncor's Firebag oilsands site is growing but not significantly closer to the infrastructure, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Intoxicated cliff-jumper rescued from Lynn Canyon days after swimmer's death
A young man had to be rescued from North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park over the weekend after going cliff-jumping while intoxicated – days after another swimmer died at the popular outdoor destination.
-
Man charged after alleged bank robbery in Langley
A man who allegedly robbed a bank in Langley last week has been charged, according to authorities.