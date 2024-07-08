Local boxing event brings in financial support for MS research and awareness

A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.

"Punch out MS" raised $12,495, and featured a Londoner who is fighting MS herself.

Julia Campbell was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system in early 2023 — to take part in the boxing event, Julia and many others underwent a rigorous 12-week boot camp to hone their skills before showcasing them in the ring.

"Boxing, as a sport, embodies the relentless struggle against a formidable opponent,” said Campbell. “Similarly, Punch out MS symbolizes the fight against the disease, showing the courage and determination required by those battling MS each day."

“Every day I go to work at the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic and see a number of patients,” said Dr. Juan Racosta, neurologist and founder of Punch Out MS. “I think seeing them fighting in their everyday lives has helped me to understand why we need to celebrate the wins and there’s no better way to do that than to punch out MS."

The money raised will support the London Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at LHSC.