LONDON
London

    • Local boxing event brings in financial support for MS research and awareness

    Julia Campbell was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and participated in the 'Punch out MS' event in London on July 7, 2024. (Source: LHSC) Julia Campbell was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and participated in the 'Punch out MS' event in London on July 7, 2024. (Source: LHSC)
    Share

    A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.

    "Punch out MS" raised $12,495, and featured a Londoner who is fighting MS herself.

    Julia Campbell was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system in early 2023 — to take part in the boxing event, Julia and many others underwent a rigorous 12-week boot camp to hone their skills before showcasing them in the ring.

    "Boxing, as a sport, embodies the relentless struggle against a formidable opponent,” said Campbell. “Similarly, Punch out MS symbolizes the fight against the disease, showing the courage and determination required by those battling MS each day."

    “Every day I go to work at the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic and see a number of patients,” said Dr. Juan Racosta, neurologist and founder of Punch Out MS. “I think seeing them fighting in their everyday lives has helped me to understand why we need to celebrate the wins and there’s no better way to do that than to punch out MS."

    The money raised will support the London Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at LHSC.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News