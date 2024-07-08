Multi-million dollar fire over the weekend levels three businesses in Kincardine

An early morning fire this weekend in Kincardine has left three businesses in shambles, and more than $2.5 million dollars in damage in its wake.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Kincardine fire crews were called to a commercial complex on Durham Market Square South in downtown Kincardine.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a commercial complex on the street. Firefighters evacuated neighbouring businesses and homes as they attempted to contain the fire.

By 12:30, crews got the fire under control, but the damage had been done. Three businesses, a laundromat, real estate office, and energy company were levelled.

The fire actually delayed and even forced the cancellation of some of the planned events at the Kincardine Scottish Festival, whose headquarters were located directly adjacent to the blaze in Victoria Park.

Fire officials don’t consider the fire suspicious, and have not reported any injuries as a result of the blaze.