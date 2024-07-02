LONDON
London

    • Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

    Station Beach in Kincardine is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Municipality of Kincardine) Station Beach in Kincardine is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Municipality of Kincardine)
    Share

    OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron.

    Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

    According to police, the swimmers were yelling for help and were all able to get to shore with the help of police and bystanders.

    One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    OPP is reminding people to wear or always have a personal flotation device nearby, be aware of water conditions, only swim in water deep enough that you can manage and avoid alcohol when planning to swim or be near water.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News