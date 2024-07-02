Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

According to police, the swimmers were yelling for help and were all able to get to shore with the help of police and bystanders.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP is reminding people to wear or always have a personal flotation device nearby, be aware of water conditions, only swim in water deep enough that you can manage and avoid alcohol when planning to swim or be near water.