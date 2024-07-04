LONDON
London

    • 'No threat to public safety': OPP continue death investigation in Central Huron

    Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Share

    Huron OPP is stressing that there are no concerns for public safety following a death investigation that started Tuesday.

    A youth has been charged with first degree murder after emergency services responded to a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron, where another youth was found, taken to hospital, and later pronounced deceased.

    Police said the young person charged has already made their first court appearance.

    The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News