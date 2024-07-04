'No threat to public safety': OPP continue death investigation in Central Huron

Huron OPP is stressing that there are no concerns for public safety following a death investigation that started Tuesday.

A youth has been charged with first degree murder after emergency services responded to a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron, where another youth was found, taken to hospital, and later pronounced deceased.

Police said the young person charged has already made their first court appearance.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.