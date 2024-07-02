Caught on camera: pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen.
After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area, and captured what appears to be four men removing the flag at 2:50 a.m.
According to Office Administrator Christine Wilde, local police have been “very supportive” of them speaking out, in hopes of identifying the individuals involved. “In the past we have not reached out to the community for assistance, but were encouraged this time to attempt to identify the individuals responsible through social media channels.”
One individual captured on the surveillance footage is described as having blonde hair and glasses, with a sleeve tattoo.
Police are continuing to monitor the property.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
DEVELOPING A stampede at a religious event in India has killed at least 105 people, many women and children
A stampede among thousands of people at a religious gathering in northern India has killed at least 105 and left scores injured, officials said Tuesday, with many women and children among the dead.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
OnlyFans vows it's a safe space. Predators exploit kids there
When a Florida teen went missing, her parents searched her phone, desperate for clues. What they found shocked them. For months, she’d sent nude photos and videos of herself to a man they now feared had abducted her.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.