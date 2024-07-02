Caught on camera: pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church

In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen.

After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area, and captured what appears to be four men removing the flag at 2:50 a.m.

According to Office Administrator Christine Wilde, local police have been “very supportive” of them speaking out, in hopes of identifying the individuals involved. “In the past we have not reached out to the community for assistance, but were encouraged this time to attempt to identify the individuals responsible through social media channels.”

One individual captured on the surveillance footage is described as having blonde hair and glasses, with a sleeve tattoo.

Police are continuing to monitor the property.