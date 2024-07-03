LONDON
London

    • Death investigation in Central Huron

    Huron OPP are conducting a death investigation in Central Huron. July 3, 2024. (Source: Google) Huron OPP are conducting a death investigation in Central Huron. July 3, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation.

    Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.

    According to police, a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    Residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence throughout the day, including, the Criminal Investigation Branch, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Coroner.

    More information will be proved as it becomes available. 

