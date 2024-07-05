Underage driver charged in fatal Norfolk County crash

A 16-year-old has been identified as the at-fault driver in a fatal two vehicle crash that took place northwest of Simcoe on Thursday, June 6.

OPP say that shortly after 7 p.m., the collision at the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 saw a 17-year-old passenger pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional passengers sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and now the young driver is facing charges of careless driving, as well as driving with a G1 license without the required qualified driver in the passenger seat.