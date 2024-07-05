LONDON
London

    • 'Not your personal racetrack': Driver stopped on Highway 402

    OPP recently stopped a driver on Highway 402 in Lambton County. July 5, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP in Lambton County are reminding drivers that, "The highway is not your personal racetrack," after a recent stop.

    A car was clocked going 163 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone on Highway 402 in the area of Plympton-Wyoming.

    According to police, the vehicle was impounded for two weeks and the driver was handed a 30-day license suspension.

