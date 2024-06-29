What's open and closed on Canada Day in London

Lots happening in your own backyard this holiday weekend, but it’s important to plan ahead as many people are taking the time off, and many local shops, restaurants and attractions may have adjusted hours.

Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day.

OPEN

Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including family badmindon, Zumba, arts and crafts, or swimming if you need to beat the heat - a full list of events can be found online.

City of London golf courses

Storybook Gardens

Boler Mountain

The Factory

East Park

London Children’s Museum

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Bars, restaurants and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

Backyard fireworks are permitted on the holiday Monday between sundown and 11 p.m. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks unless they are supervised by an adult 18 years or older

CLOSED