London goaltender signed to AHL in Belleville
Michael Simpson, 21, has made it all the way from his hometown of London, Ont., to being signed as a goaltender to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2024-2025 season.
Fresh off his recent trip to the Memorial Cup with the London Knights last year, where he went 3-1-0 with a 2.50 goals against average, and 91.7 per cent of the shots that came at him blocked.
Over four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Simpson has more than 140 games under his belt, with the most shutouts in the season in 2022-2023, and the league’s best goals against average last year.
