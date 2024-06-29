Four London Knights, Londoner selected in NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
Sam Dickinson was the first player with local ties to hear his name called when the San Jose Sharks grabbed him with the 11th overall pick Friday night.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to continue the legacy of the London Knights,” said Dickinson, a Toronto Native who spent the past two seasons in London.
That legacy includes having a player drafted in every NHL draft since 1969.
Dickinson praised the Knights organization, saying, “I have so much respect for them and how much they have given to me.”
He also felt having a number of teammates go through this process made it easier to get through draft night.
“To have so many guys that have gone through this before from last year to even the year before that I was on the team, so many guys that have gone in situations like myself and been in these spots,” said Dickinson, who joked he’s never been to the west coast of the United States before. “I'm so lucky to have them and to be able to lean upon them.”
Knights power forward Sam O’Reilly had to wait until the last pick of the first round to hear his name called. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade with the Anaheim Ducks to move into the 32nd pick, and grabbed O’Reilly, who had a breakout season in the OHL.
O’Reilly said he had a “feeling” when the Oilers made the trade, he’d be picked after some good conversations with the Oilers leading into the draft.
He also credited the Knights who moved him from right wing in Jr. B to centre this past year.
“They're big reason why I'm here and they do this for they've been doing this for years and years,” said O’Reilly.
“Dale and Mark [Hunters] and all our coaching staff, they know what they're doing and just [have to] take in all the advice that they gave you and kind of put it in your game and hopefully it goes from there.”
At pick number 13, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Jett Luchanko, a former London Jr. Knight who plays for the Guelph Storm.
“I wouldn’t want to be selected anywhere else,” said Luchanko, whose name was called by legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer. “Had my family beside me, and to have Michael Buffer do that, I’ll never forget that.”
Right before picking Luchanko, the Flyers traded the 12th pick to Minnesota for number 13, and a future third-round pick.
They knew they would still get their man.
“Jett was our guy we wanted,” said Daniel Briere, Flyers general manager. “We were very careful to not move too far back because we really wanted Jett.”
Another southwestern Ontario native went off the board late in the first round when Marek Vanacker of Delhi was picked 27th by the Chicago Blackhawks.
On day two of the draft, London Knights defenceman Jared Woolley of Port Hope, Ont. was selected in the sixth round, 164th overall by the LA Kings.
Finally, in the seventh round and 196th overall, London Knight William Nicholl is heading to the Edmonton Oilers.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
‘Thank you sincerely’: Calgary water consumption declines 23% Friday as city prepares to test pipe
Calgarians cut their water consumption by 23 per cent Friday, giving Mayor Gondek some good news to announce at her Saturday morning update on the state of the city’s water supply.
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Ontario woman loses $1,000 deposit in cottage rental scam
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
NDP MP pays back some of the $17,000 her Christmas trip cost taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Biden is making appeals to donors as concerns persist over his presidential debate performance
U.S. President Joe Biden is looking to recapture his mojo and reassure donors at a Saturday fundraiser that he is fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in downtown Windsor: Police
Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.
-
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
-
WECHU seizes 99 illegal high-nicotine vape products from one store in recent youth access crackdown
A recent inspection by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) resulted in the seizure of 99 illegal high-nicotine vapour products from a store accused of attempting to sell them to a customer under 18.
Barrie
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
-
Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Ottawa
-
19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
-
Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
-
Driver loses control of vehicle, hits 18 guardrail posts, catches fire on Hwy. 416
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning after a driver lost control of their car and crashed it into a ditch off Highway 416.
Toronto
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
-
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
-
Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
Montreal
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
-
Saku Koivu's son Aatos drafted by Habs in round 3 at NHL Entry Draft
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Atlantic
-
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Winnipeg
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
‘The number is evolving’: Over 10 WestJet flights cancelled at Winnipeg airport due to strike
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
-
No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
‘Thank you sincerely’: Calgary water consumption declines 23% Friday as city prepares to test pipe
Calgarians cut their water consumption by 23 per cent Friday, giving Mayor Gondek some good news to announce at her Saturday morning update on the state of the city’s water supply.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 33 south of Kinuso
A section of Highway 33 south of Kinuso was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
'Level 10 excitement': How tech is helping Edmontonians track cool treats
A local ice cream truck is taking the guesswork out of finding frosty treats this summer.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Search suspended for missing canoeist off Stanley Park
Rescue crews have called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday.
-
$545K in fines for B.C. company, contractor that caused 'major habitat destruction,' DFO says
A B.C. ranching company and a contractor it hired have been fined a combined total of $545,000 for causing "major habitat destruction" along two rivers in the central Interior, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.