London Fanshawe, is a riding held by NDP incumbent Irene Mathyssen for several years, but as she is stepping away from federal politics a familiar or rather familial name has come forward hoping fill her shoes.

NDP Candidate – Lindsay Mathyssen

Lindsay Mathyssen is the daughter of longtime NDP MP for London-Fanshawe Irene Mathyssen. She is a local member of the Victory Legion, the Council of Canadians and the Ontario Health Coalition.

Liberal Candidate – Mohamed Hammoud

Mohamed Hammoud immigrated to Canada 40 years and has been working in London-Fanshawe for the last 20 years. He is an instructor at both Western and Fanshawe.

Conservative Candidate – Michael van Holst

Michael van Holst is looking to make the jump from local politics to federal. He currently is the city councillor for Ward 1.

Green Candidate – Tom Cull

Tom Cull is an environmentalist, poet, creative writing professor, and community organizer. He has a PhD and teaches at Western and King’s University College.

PPC Candidate – Bela Kosoian

Bela Kosoian has degrees in international law and relationships from UQAM University, as well as a Masters’ degree in Political science from Western and a law degree from the University of Ottawa.