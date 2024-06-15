LONDON
London

    • Fire crews extricate two people from multivehicle collision

    London Fire Department crews attended the scene of a multivehicle collision at Westfield Bourne and Sharon Road on June 15, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London Fire Department crews attended the scene of a multivehicle collision at Westfield Bourne and Sharon Road on June 15, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    London Fire Department crews attended the scene of a multivehicle collision Saturday morning.

    Fire officials said two patients needed extrication at Westfield Bourne and Sharon Road.

    However, fire crews have since completed extrication.

    Injuries are unknown at this time.

    The investigation is ongoing.

