Two dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV claimed the lives of two people, just west of Strathroy.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Egremont Drive, just west of School Road, around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirmed to CTV News two people, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, died as a result of the crash.

The road was closed by OPP while the Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TIME) investigates.

The next of kin has not yet been notified, so their identities are not available at this time.

No information regarding possible injuries sustained by the SUV driver, or if any charges will be laid, is available at this time.

Middlesex County OPP Const. Jeff Hare says all drivers need to be aware more motorcycles are on the roadways as we approach the summer season, “Everybody has to be aware of their surroundings. Unfortunately with motorcycles, we need to do shoulder checks and we all need to share the road.”

—With files from CTV London's Brent Lale

OPP are investigating a double fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred on Egremont Drive, just west of School Road, on June 15, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)