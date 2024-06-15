Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron

Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.

Huron OPP, along with Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and the coastguard, responded to a ‘vessel operator in distress’ off the coast of the Goderich Harbour.

Police say the coastguard found the lone man three miles from shore, suffering from hypothermia.

He was wearing a life jacket, which police say saved his life.