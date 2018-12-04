

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





OPP in Elgin County say no foul play is suspected following the recovery of a man’s body from a vehicle found in the water in Port Bruce.

The vehicle, a white minivan/SUV-type vehicle, was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday by a member of the Township of Malahide's Works crew who is also a volunteer firefighter.

Police and more than 20 firefighters, including the Malahide Technical Rescue Unit, were on scene at the inlet of Catfish Creek near the Port Bruce pier for the recovery operation.

It took less than 30 minutes to pull the body of the deceased man from the water, and crews brought the vehicle up shortly after 11 a.m.

It's not known how long the vehicle was in the water, but at this time officials say no foul play is suspected in the man's death.

Several roads were closed for a portion of the day for the investigation including:

Colin Street between Amasa Stand and Imperial Drive

Hale Street between Colin Street and Lindley Street

Imperial Road between Colin Strett and Lindley Street

OPP say the investigation is continuing.

The deceased has been identified as a 66-year-old Port Bruce man.