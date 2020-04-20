LONDON, ONT. -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female acquaintance on Saturday.

St. Thomas police say the man was arrested Saturday afternoon by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch.

The arrest comes after the man was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 19-year-old female earlier that same day.

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Colin McGregor Justice Building for processing.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and later released on an undertaking with future court date.