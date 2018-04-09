Featured
Arrest warrant issued for bank robbery suspect
Andrew Aaron Lamore
CTV London
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:23PM EDT
London police have issued an arrest warrant following a robbery earlier this week at a CIBC branch.
Police were called to the bank at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street around 10 a.m. Monday.
They say a male left with an undisclosed amount of money.
On Wednesday, police issued the warrant for Andrew Aaron Lamore, 33.
Police say he also stole a pickup truck earlier that day from Mornington Ave.
He is considered dangerous and people should not approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.