

CTV London





London police have issued an arrest warrant following a robbery earlier this week at a CIBC branch.

Police were called to the bank at Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street around 10 a.m. Monday.

They say a male left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Wednesday, police issued the warrant for Andrew Aaron Lamore, 33.

Police say he also stole a pickup truck earlier that day from Mornington Ave.

He is considered dangerous and people should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.