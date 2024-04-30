LONDON
London

    • Collaborative UNESCO music video features London, Ont. artists

    A jazz band performs in this undated file photo. (Lucas Allmann / Pexels) A jazz band performs in this undated file photo. (Lucas Allmann / Pexels)
    Share

    To celebrate International Jazz Day on April 30, UNESCO cities, including London, Ont., created a collaborative music video.

    The international music collaboration features and was co-produced by London artists.

    Musicians from 10 UNESCO cities of music performed across six continents, raising awareness for sustainable development and climate action.

    The video was produced by London, Daegu, South Korea, and Kansas City, Mo.

    The video features the classic Korean folk song, ‘Bird, Bird, Blue bird,’ with officials saying, “…the song reminds us that all species are vulnerable to climate change.”

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News