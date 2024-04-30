Collaborative UNESCO music video features London, Ont. artists

To celebrate International Jazz Day on April 30, UNESCO cities, including London, Ont., created a collaborative music video.

The international music collaboration features and was co-produced by London artists.

Musicians from 10 UNESCO cities of music performed across six continents, raising awareness for sustainable development and climate action.

The video was produced by London, Daegu, South Korea, and Kansas City, Mo.

The video features the classic Korean folk song, ‘Bird, Bird, Blue bird,’ with officials saying, “…the song reminds us that all species are vulnerable to climate change.”