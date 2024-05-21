Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle

LONDON
    Highway 83 was closed between Bronson Line and Goshen Line following a two-vehicle crash on May 20, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London) Highway 83 was closed between Bronson Line and Goshen Line following a two-vehicle crash on May 20, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)
    A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday.

    Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between as pickup truck and a motorcycle.

    Huron OPP told CTV News the driver of the motorcycle was sent to London hospital with "serious but non-life altering" injuries.

    The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

    The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

