Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle

A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday.

Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between as pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Huron OPP told CTV News the driver of the motorcycle was sent to London hospital with "serious but non-life altering" injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.