SIU investigating after London, Ont. man injured during arrest

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 30-year-old London man sustained injuries while being arrested.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers investigated a neighbour dispute in the east end of the city.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a man could be arrested for uttering threats. He was located by officers, but fled on foot.

Around 6:30 p.m., the man was arrested without incident. After being arrested, he complained of injury and was transported to hospital by officers, where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death;

one count of uttering threats to cause property damage; and,

one count of uttering threats to animals.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked their mandate. As such, all inquiries regarding the investigation are to be directed to the Special Investigations Unit at 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.