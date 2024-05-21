Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest

For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London.

According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.

On May 20 around 5:10 a.m., officers arrested the man for failing to comply with a release order, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Police said the man was taken to the London Police Service Headquarters Detention Unit.

While in custody, the man experienced a medical emergency and was transported to hospital by paramedics where he was treated at hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old London man sustained injuries while being arrested. The SIU also invoked its mandate in this incident.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police.