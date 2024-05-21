Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement form Environment Canada.
Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
Maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius are expected Tuesday with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 degrees Celsius.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 19.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 24.
Monday: Cloudy. High 23.
Judge in Trump's hush money trial threatened to throw witness out of court for behavior on stand
Michael Cohen testified Monday that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his ex-boss Donald Trump’s company, an admission defence lawyers hope to use to undermine Cohen’s credibility.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
McGill says pro-Palestinian protest outside senior administrator's home 'crosses the line'
McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.
Red Lobster probes 'endless shrimp' losses after bankruptcy filing
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
Microsoft's AI chatbot will 'recall' everything you do on a PC
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
Judge cites error, will reopen sentencing hearing for man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband
A federal judge will reopen the sentencing hearing for the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer after the judge failed to allow him to speak during his court appearance last week.
Kitchener
-
Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
-
Road scanning taking place this week. Here’s why:
The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Simcoe Muskoka
The weather warning for severe thunderstorms has been lifted in Simcoe Muskoka.
-
New cenotaph unveiled in Warminster to honour veterans
A new cenotaph was unveiled in Warminster on Sunday.
-
19-year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
-
Hwy. 144 crash kills northern Ontario motorcycle driver
A 33-year-old from Espanola was killed Sunday following a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144.
Ottawa
-
St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo
The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above both rail platforms.
-
Thousands come out for last day of Canadian Tulip Festival on Victoria Day
Thousands came out for the final day of the Canadian Tulip Festival on Victoria Day
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
Toronto
-
Stabbing on Martin Goodman Trail leaves 2 injured: police
Two people were injured following a stabbing along the Martin Goodman Trail on Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, say paramedics
A man has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday night, say Toronto paramedics.
Montreal
-
-
Two-year-old child found unconscious in residential swimming pool near Quebec City: police
A two-year-old child was found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, around noon on Monday, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with firearm offences after pharmacy locked down in Meteghan, N.S.: RCMP
Police have charged a man with multiple firearm-related offences after an incident outside a pharmacy in Meteghan, N.S., last week.
-
25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business
New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.
-
Area 506 Waterfront Container Village in Saint John opens for its third season
Thousands flocked to Saint John’s Waterfront Container Village over the May long weekend to see what’s new at the popular uptown location.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary youth slings lemonade to raise money for Autism Asperger's Friendship Society
Inflation does not appear to exist at Dane's Lemonade Stand. "No, it does not," Dane Benesh said. Monday, in Copperfield, a tall glass of his lemonade cost the same $1 it did when he started in 2018.
-
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
-
Family Fun Day at Genesis Centre puts focus on safety and inclusion for special-needs children
The goal at Calgary's Genesis Centre on Monday was to make sure every single kid who walked through the doors felt included.
Edmonton
-
-
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
-
Alberta wild food guide teaches others to forage for everyday ingredients
Kevin Kossowan isn't going to the grocery store to find ingredients for dinner. Instead, he's searching for them in the wild in places such forested land he owns north of Rochester, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
-
Mounties searching for vehicle after 'firearms incident' near Cranbrook, B.C.
Mounties in southeastern British Columbia are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police after a reported "firearms incident" on Monday.