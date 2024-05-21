LONDON
London

    • Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement

    Storm clouds over London, Ont. on May 20, 2024. (Source: Joseph O'Neil) Storm clouds over London, Ont. on May 20, 2024. (Source: Joseph O'Neil)
    London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement form Environment Canada.

    Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.

    Maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius are expected Tuesday with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 degrees Celsius.

    Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

    Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

    Friday: Sunny. High 19.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 24.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 23.

