    ATV and dirt bike drivers airlifted to hospital after crash

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.
    An ATV driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a dirt bike in South Bruce.

    On Monday at 2:30 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a serious crash on Grey Road 10.

    Officers determined that an ATV and dirt bike were being driven in the area and collided. The driver of the dirt bike was air lifted to a trauma centre and is in critical condition. The driver of the ATV was air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team continues to investigate the collision.

    Grey Road 10 was closed between Concession 6 and Concession 8 for the investigation, but has since reopened.

    The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

