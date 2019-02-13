

A 76-year-old Aylmer, Ont. man has been charged with careless driving in connection with a summer crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the afternoon of Aug. 29, 2018 at the intersection of Belmont Road and Yorke Line in Central Elgin.

OPP say a silver SUV was southbound on Belmont Road, turning left onto Yorke Line, when it collided with two nortbound motorcycles.

The crash left 45-year-old Brent Austin of Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont. dead and sent the driver of the second motorcycle to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas court in March.