Police have named the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Belmont Road Tuesday evening.

The deceased driver of one of the two motorcycles involved has been identified as 45-year-old Brent Austin of Strathroy-Caradoc.

The second driver in the crash remains in hospital.

Police say an SUV appeared to be making a left turn off Belmont Road towards York Line when the two motorcycles were struck.

The investigation continues.