Strathroy-Caradoc man identified as victim of motorcycle crash
Brent Austin (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 1:16PM EDT
Police have named the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Belmont Road Tuesday evening.
The deceased driver of one of the two motorcycles involved has been identified as 45-year-old Brent Austin of Strathroy-Caradoc.
The second driver in the crash remains in hospital.
Police say an SUV appeared to be making a left turn off Belmont Road towards York Line when the two motorcycles were struck.
The investigation continues.