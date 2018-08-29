

CTV London





A crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles has left one person dead and another injured.

The collision occurred southeast of London on Belmont Road Tuesday evening.

Police say an SUV appeared to be making a left turn off Belmont Road towards York Line when the two motorcycles were struck.

One motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene, the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Belmont Road was closed for several hours between Wilson Like and Borden Avenue.