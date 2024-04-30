'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
“A maximum of $2,400 a year, which for many people with disabilities, that will leave them still well below the poverty line and living in deep poverty,” said Sherri Torjman, a social policy consultant who co-authored a new report titled ‘Dignity by Design: The Canada Disability Benefit.’
According to the report, 10.6 per cent of Canadians aged 16 and over with disabilities (979,000 persons) lived in poverty in 2021.
Torjam, who is also the former vice-chair of the Disability Advisory Committee reporting to the minister of national revenue, said advocates were surprised that the amount came in well below, relative to what had been promised in the 2020 throne speech read by the governor general in the House of Commons.
She said there was reference that the new benefit would be modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement, which would ensure no seniors would live in poverty.
The report outlined a number of different options, including using Canada’s poverty benchmark, which would see the yearly amount come in around $7,200.
“There is such a long wait from the initial announcement until they’ll actually see any money in their pockets,” said Torjam.
The benefit will come into effect by June 2025 and will require a health professional assessment in order to qualify for the payment.
“Depending on where that health provider works, and what jurisdiction they are in, they have to pay several, you know, sometimes several hundred dollars to have a form complete. That’s a cost in itself,” explained Torjamn.
Londoner Jeffrey Salisbury, who is on the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) due to a developmental disability, said he was hoping the CDB would help bring him to the poverty line, but that’s not the case.
“It’s only going to be about $200 a month, which amounts to about $6 a day, which really does not do anything to help anybody,” said Salisbury.
Salisbury, who has been on ODSP since 2011, said he receives $1,308 per month.
“Your entire cheque is ate up by the rent, you don’t even have anything for food. You have to go to the food bank every month,” he explained.
“$200, that’s in my opinion a slap in my face,” added Andrew Roberts who also relies on ODSP after having suffered a massive heart attack that left him with several medical issues.
“My rent [is] $1,790 a month, plus utilities, when I’m only getting just over $2,300 a month from disability, literally living off the child tax money to pay my bills, put groceries in my house, feed my children,” explained Roberts.
Torjam said it is important for people with disabilities to understand that they can apply for the benefit.
“There will have to be a lot of work done to help people understand first that they can qualify for this, and second help them gain access to the benefit,” she explained. “It is a fairly long and complicated process, and that’s unfortunate.”
The government held consultations to design the CDB, but despite that process, many are left disappointed with the final numbers.
“The only thing that I can hope is this is just the beginning; that this is just the foundation and it is essential to build on it further. We’ve seen that with other benefits that were introduced in the country that took years to build into an adequate level,” said Torjam.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Speaker kicks Poilievre out of Commons over unparliamentary comments
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period today.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation is the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Judge raises threat of jail in hush money trial as he holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. And if he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
Court upholds Milwaukee police officer's firing for posting racist memes after Sterling Brown arrest
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a former Milwaukee police officer was properly fired for posting racist memes related to the arrest of an NBA player that triggered a public outcry.
Video captures deadly wrong-way police chase on Highway 401 in Ontario
A new video has surfaced showing a vehicle being pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 moments prior to a fatal crash that killed four people, including an infant and their grandparents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.