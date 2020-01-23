LONDON, ONT -- London police say it’s “not even remote-ly a crisis,” and yet they still fielded a call for a lost television remote.

Yes, someone did in fact call 9-1-1 in London over a lost remote.

While it makes for a catchy headline with a pun or two police say it is important to remember to only call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Back in 2018 police estimated that half of all calls to 9-1-1 in London were not emergencies. Police have seen a trend of calls increasing year-over-year to the communications centre.

If you are wondering what constitutes an emergency check the London Police Service website for a full list and breakdown on how and when to report certain issues.

Despite it not being an emergency police did take to social media to share some tips for such a situation:

Look under your couch

Lift your cushion

Don’t call 9-1-1

Remotes can turn up in the most unlikely places sometimes, if you’re stumped, perhaps check the fridge.

You might be surprised how often this happens…