Lost your television remote? Don’t call 9-1-1
London Police Communications Centre. (Source London Police Facebook)
LONDON, ONT -- London police say it’s “not even remote-ly a crisis,” and yet they still fielded a call for a lost television remote.
Yes, someone did in fact call 9-1-1 in London over a lost remote.
While it makes for a catchy headline with a pun or two police say it is important to remember to only call 9-1-1 in an emergency.
Back in 2018 police estimated that half of all calls to 9-1-1 in London were not emergencies. Police have seen a trend of calls increasing year-over-year to the communications centre.
If you are wondering what constitutes an emergency check the London Police Service website for a full list and breakdown on how and when to report certain issues.
Despite it not being an emergency police did take to social media to share some tips for such a situation:
- Look under your couch
- Lift your cushion
- Don’t call 9-1-1
Remotes can turn up in the most unlikely places sometimes, if you’re stumped, perhaps check the fridge.
You might be surprised how often this happens…