Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after Huron County crash

A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 74-year-old person from North Middlesex was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bronson Line remains closed between Kippen Road and Danceland Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.