    • Life-threatening injuries following south London crash

    London police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road in south London. June 25, 024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) London police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road in south London. June 25, 024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving a motorcycle in south London.

    According to police, the crash happened in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east.

    The intersection is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.

