Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
All watches and warnings in southern Ontario have come to an end.
Special weather statements and wind warnings covered London-Middlesex through Huron-Perth and parts of Sarnia-Lambton.
High winds did blow through London causing trees to come down in several areas.
Thousands of London Hydro customers were without power but the utility company is working to get all customers restored.
“There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon,” said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Some instability, but not a wash as we head through the day.”
Looking ahead to the next seven days, Atchison said we can expect some fluctuation in temperatures.
An uprooted tree on a home on Chippewa Drive in London, Ont. on June 25, 2024. (Source: Submitted)A tree on Maxwell Crescent after a wind storm blew through London on June 25, 2024. (Source: Dale Munro)
A tree down on Cobblestone road in north London after a special weather statement was in effect for the region on June 25, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 60 km/h gusting to 90 becoming light this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 36.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.
Wednesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25.
Thursday: Sunny. High 21.
Friday: Sunny. High 24.
Saturday:Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
DEVELOPING 'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Industry experts urge caution after cyberattacks affect thousands of car dealerships
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
