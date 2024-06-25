Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through

All watches and warnings in southern Ontario have come to an end.

Special weather statements and wind warnings covered London-Middlesex through Huron-Perth and parts of Sarnia-Lambton.

High winds did blow through London causing trees to come down in several areas.

Thousands of London Hydro customers were without power but the utility company is working to get all customers restored.

“There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon,” said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Some instability, but not a wash as we head through the day.”

Looking ahead to the next seven days, Atchison said we can expect some fluctuation in temperatures.

An uprooted tree on a home on Chippewa Drive in London, Ont. on June 25, 2024. (Source: Submitted) A tree on Maxwell Crescent after a wind storm blew through London on June 25, 2024. (Source: Dale Munro)

A tree down on Cobblestone road in north London after a special weather statement was in effect for the region on June 25, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 60 km/h gusting to 90 becoming light this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 36.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25.

Thursday: Sunny. High 21.

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday:Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.