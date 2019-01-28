

Provincial police are praising the actions of a young boy after his mother went into medical distress.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, a woman went into medical distress at a home in Simcoe, Ont.

Her seven-year-old son was able to recognize that she needed help as managed to call 911.

Police are paramedics attended the address and took the woman to hospital.

"The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank this little boy. He did an excellent job in recognizing that his mother needed medical assistance and he immediately contacted 911," said Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a statement.

The woman’s condition has not been disclosed by OPP.