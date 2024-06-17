Federal offender arrested by OPP

LONDON
London

    A federal offender previously wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

    OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.

    According to police, Robertson was taken into custody in Tillsonburg on Sunday,

