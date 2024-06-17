LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Thames Centre

    One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Thames Centre.

    Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Catherine Street for a report of a serious crash.

    According to police, a vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The only person in the vehicle was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

    After being closed for several hours for the investigation, Catherine Street reopened around 12:30 a.m.

