Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Dangerously high temperatures will make for an uncomfortable few days in many parts of Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting Monday for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
Temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa could feel as hot as 45 C with the humidity by Wednesday.
Regions further north are also forecast to see humidex values of 40.
The hot air will move eastward by mid-week and will begin baking much of southern Quebec.
The Middlesex London health Unit is also warning residents to be prepared and take precautions.
Crieteria for extended heat warning
- A forecast calls for a daytime high of 31°C or higher and a forecast low of 20°C or higher for three consecutive days or longer
- A forecast calls for a Humidex of 40 or higher for three consecutive days or longer
- Forecasters anticipate that actual temperatures and humidex values in London and Middlesex County will reach the thresholds noted above.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon then 30 per ent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 21.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 33. Humidex 42.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 33.
Thursday: Sunny. High 33.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat back in parts of the country, with temperatures feeling as warm as 45
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Putin to visit North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un, both countries say
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
U.S. surgeon general calls on Congress to require social media warning labels, like those on cigarettes
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Windsor
-
Closing arguments begin in Windsor murder trial
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second degree murder. On Monday, the defence told the jury it would not call any evidence so the trial moves on to closing arguments.
-
WECHU issues extended heat warning
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Barrie
-
Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
Driver killed after two-car crash in Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
-
Ottawa ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global housing survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a 'prolonged heat event' starting Monday that is expected to bring 'dangerously hot and humid conditions' to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued across New Brunswick
A series of heat warnings are in place across New Brunswick, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s this week.
-
Additional traffic, transit impacts begin in Halifax due to Cogswell District project
A section of Barrington Street in downtown Halifax is now closed as part of the next phase of the Cogswell District project.
-
Man, 21, dies following head-on crash in Saint John: police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 21-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Edmonton
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
-
Panthers and Oilers turn to poker and Mario Kart on long flights in the Stanley Cup Final
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
Vancouver
-
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.