LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has been charged after allegedly dousing an unsuspecting person with bear spray.

Police say the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of Richmond and Dundas Street and a number of witnesses were in the area at the time.

The suspect was located in the 100-block of King Street in possession of bear spray.

She was arrested without incident.

The victim was not hurt and chose not to lay assault charges.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing no authority.

She is scheduled to appear in a London court Friday.