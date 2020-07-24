Advertisement
London woman uses bear spray on unsuspecting victim: police
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 3:38PM EDT
File
LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has been charged after allegedly dousing an unsuspecting person with bear spray.
Police say the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of Richmond and Dundas Street and a number of witnesses were in the area at the time.
The suspect was located in the 100-block of King Street in possession of bear spray.
She was arrested without incident.
The victim was not hurt and chose not to lay assault charges.
A 23-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing no authority.
She is scheduled to appear in a London court Friday.