London man charged with luring after alleged Facebook messages to 14-year-old
A mobile phone showing the Facebook Messenger app icon in San Francisco, on July 27, 2016. (Jeff Chiu / AP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:28PM EDT
Police have charged a 27-year-old London, Ont. man with luring after messages he sent on Facebook were reportedly flagged by the social media giant.
According to police, the man allegedly commicated with the 14-year-old girl multiple times through Facebook Messenger between May 25 and June 11.
Investigators say the messages were followe up with face-to-face meetings in the city.
Facebook reportedly contacted London police regarding the messages and the man was arrested early Friday morning at a west end residence.
The 27-year-old has been charged with:
- invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
The accused is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 19.