Police have charged a 27-year-old London, Ont. man with luring after messages he sent on Facebook were reportedly flagged by the social media giant.

According to police, the man allegedly commicated with the 14-year-old girl multiple times through Facebook Messenger between May 25 and June 11.

Investigators say the messages were followe up with face-to-face meetings in the city.

Facebook reportedly contacted London police regarding the messages and the man was arrested early Friday morning at a west end residence.

The 27-year-old has been charged with:

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 19.