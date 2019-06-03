

Scott Miller, CTV London





Despite word that the province says interlibrary loans are being reinstated, the cost of the new system has prompted at least one library to put it on hold.

The Hanover Library loaned out 2,600 books in 2018, and received a little over 1,000 books using the Interlibrary Loan Service.

So when it was shuttered due to provincial cutbacks earlier this year, they were shocked and saddened.

On Friday, the provincial government changed their minds, saying they had restored the program. But many librarians aren’t so sure.

The vans that delivered books across Ontario aren’t returning. Instead, libraries are supposed to share books through the mail, and apply for a provincial rebate for some of the postage at year’s end.

At the Hanover Library, they anticipate this new system will cost them between $10,000 and $15,000 a year.

So Hanover, like many other Ontario libraries, have put their interlibrary lending on hold as they try to figure out how to handle the impending budget shortfalls.