LONDON, ONT -- A thief left behind something unusual during a break-in to a St. Thomas home over the weekend.

After ransacking a home on Devonshire Place Sunday the thief left behind an apology note for the homeowners.

The owners came home from a weekend away to find that someone broke in through a bathroom window.

Inside the home smelled of marijuana and there was damage in the kitchen.

The owners noticed that some jewelry and bottles of liquor were missing.

The suspect left behind some personal clothing along with the apology note.

According to police the homeowners know who wrote the note, and the investigation is ongoing.