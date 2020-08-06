LONDON, ONT. -- St Thomas police issued a warning to a family recently after they say some individuals failed to self-isolate under the Quarantine Act.

Police acted on a tip they received from Southwestern Public Health.

Police are reminding individuals that if they come to Canada from out of country, they must quarantine for 14 days and visitors are not allowed during that period.

The federal government has emergency orders in place under the Quarantine Act that apply to all travellers arriving in Canada.